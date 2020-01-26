Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlene Visser. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 1:00 PM Ripon Cemetery Memorial service 2:30 PM Modesto Christian Reformed Church Send Flowers Obituary

Arlene Visser

Apr 14, 1934 - Jan 21, 2020

Arlene "Attje" Visser, passed away on January 20 at Community Hospice of San Joaquin and is now at peace with her Lord. Arlene was born to Klaas and Hendrikje (Hellinga) Joekema in Drachten, Freisland in the Netherlands. She was the last surviving sibling of six children, Frank, Sam, Louie, Tina and Heike. She married John "Jan" Visser and immigrated to the U.S. in 1954 where they settled in Riverside, California. In 1961, the family (which included three sons) relocated to the Modesto area where Arlene worked alongside her husband on their dairy. In 1964, a daughter made her family complete. Arlene was a lifelong member of Modesto Christian Reformed Church where she participated in bible study and met many friends with whom she loved to visit and share fellowship. She especially enjoyed music, particularly hymns played on the organ which reminded her of her childhood in the Netherlands.

Arlene is survived by her four children, Fred (Helen) of Caldwell, Idaho, Clarence (Chris) of Modesto, John (Kerri) and Henrietta, all of Ripon. She was blessed with 9 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, January 30th at 1:00 pm at Ripon Cemetery and will be followed by a memorial service at Modesto Christian Reformed Church at 2:30. The family would like to thank Community Hospice of San Joaquin for the care they gave to Beppe in her final days and ask that, in lieu of flowers, gifts be given to Community Hospice in her memory.

Arlene VisserApr 14, 1934 - Jan 21, 2020Arlene "Attje" Visser, passed away on January 20 at Community Hospice of San Joaquin and is now at peace with her Lord. Arlene was born to Klaas and Hendrikje (Hellinga) Joekema in Drachten, Freisland in the Netherlands. She was the last surviving sibling of six children, Frank, Sam, Louie, Tina and Heike. She married John "Jan" Visser and immigrated to the U.S. in 1954 where they settled in Riverside, California. In 1961, the family (which included three sons) relocated to the Modesto area where Arlene worked alongside her husband on their dairy. In 1964, a daughter made her family complete. Arlene was a lifelong member of Modesto Christian Reformed Church where she participated in bible study and met many friends with whom she loved to visit and share fellowship. She especially enjoyed music, particularly hymns played on the organ which reminded her of her childhood in the Netherlands.Arlene is survived by her four children, Fred (Helen) of Caldwell, Idaho, Clarence (Chris) of Modesto, John (Kerri) and Henrietta, all of Ripon. She was blessed with 9 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.Graveside services will be held on Thursday, January 30th at 1:00 pm at Ripon Cemetery and will be followed by a memorial service at Modesto Christian Reformed Church at 2:30. The family would like to thank Community Hospice of San Joaquin for the care they gave to Beppe in her final days and ask that, in lieu of flowers, gifts be given to Community Hospice in her memory. Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 26, 2020

