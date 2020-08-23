Arline Secrest
November 24, 1919 - August 10, 2020
Arline Lurie (Medlin) Secrest, born November 24, 1919, in Turlock, CA, to Adeline and Ralph Medlin. She passed away at age 100 on August 10, 2020 in Modesto. CA. Arline was the loving wife of the late Robert (Bob) Secrest. She was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Barnes; her brother, Virgil Medlin; and her son, Greg Secrest. She is survived by her daughters Linda Bashor (Allan), of Turlock; and Vicky Boese (Aldon), of Modesto; her grandchildren, Kevin Fritz (Sabrina), of Pollock Pines; Jason Fritz (Nicole), of Waterford; Alexandra Boese (Tyler), of San Luis Obispo; and 10 great grandchildren.
Growing up in the 30's Arline worked at her mothers restaurant...The Seaside Gas and Cafe, in Empire, CA. She waited tables and pumped gas for the farmers and other locals. It was there that she met a handsome, young, redhead named Robert. Arline and Robert were married during World War II in 1943. Arline vividly remembered traveling home by train with their infant, Linda, after visiting Staff Sargent Robert Secrest at Camp Davis in Holly Ridge, N.C. And fondly reminisced...that service men asked to hold her baby because they missed their own children. Several years later Arline and Robert were happily surprised with twins, Greg and Vicky.
Square dancing was a fun social hobby for Arline and Bob and they were great dancers. They enjoyed friendships and spent many years traveling with their square dance clubs. Arline was an amazing home seamstress and made all their matching dance outfits. She was a wonderful baker and enjoyed making flaky and delicious apple and peach pies. One of Arline's favorite pastimes was playing Bingo with her longtime friend Mable, and she carried on that tradition at Acacia.
Last November on her 100th birthday, 25 family members and friends helped celebrate at Acacia Park and Rehabilitation Center. Guests wore purple, her favorite color, in honor of Arline.
We thank the caring staff of Acacia Park for their years of dedication and kindness to Arline. There will be no service.