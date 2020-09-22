Armando Morones

Armando Salvador MoronesJune 9,1995 - September 1, 2020Armando Salvador Morones (mondo) age 25, of Modesto Ca. Passed away September 1st 2020 in an unsuspected car accident.He is survived by his mother, Eva Robles, and father, Frank Morones, Grandmother (nana) Rosa Robles, 3 Brothers; Marcos Robles, Frankie Morones, Esteban Morones, and a sister, Monique Morones. He also leaves behind a family of his own, Fiancee, Shakia Qualls, 3 step daughters; Kalie 6, Aubrey 5, Evelynn 4, and 3 biological daughters; Brooklynn 3, Lilly 1, Hannah 7 months old, and an unborn child due April 2021.He was a girl dad.He loved doing family things, and always had a big smile where ever he went. He was very generous and had a great sense of humor. He is loved by so many and will be dearly missed.