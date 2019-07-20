Armando Ramirez
July 31, 1962 - July 13, 2019
Armando Ramirez passed away July 13th in his home in Ceres CA. He lived in Ceres for the last 31 years, was a member of St. Jude's Catholic Church, and an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys.
He is survived by his wife Carmen Dorantes, his sister Silvia Reyes, and his three brothers, Mario Ramirez, Julian Ramirez, Jose Martin Ramirez.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jose Concepcion Ramirez and Candelaria Flores Ramirez.
Rosary will be held at 6pm on Monday July 22nd at Salas Brothers Funeral Home in Modesto CA.
Services will be held at 10am on Tuesday July 23rd at St. Jude in Ceres CA
Burial will be at Stanislaus Cemetary in Modesto CA following the services.
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 20, 2019