Arminta Jean Braasch

October 28, 1930 - April 9, 2019

Arminta Jean Braasch, 88, a Modesto resident for 1 year, passed away on April 9, 2019. She was born in Lansing, Michigan on October 28, 1930 to Nelson and Thelma Taylor. She graduated from Royal Oak High School in Michigan in 1948 and later moved to California where she met her future husband, the late Harold Braasch, who she married on December 5, 1952. After living in the California Bay Area for 40 years they moved to Carson City, Nevada where they lived for several years. After Harold's passing, Arminta moved back to Michigan living there until 2016 when she then moved back to California.

Arminta worked various jobs throughout her life including an Arthur Murray dance instructor, a telephone switchboard operator, an office manager for a film rental company, a San Lorenzo School District secretary, and a writer for the Daily Review newspaper. She was a past member of The Redwood Bowmen Archery Club in Oakland, Ca., was involved in bowling leagues, and was briefly a host of a local San Leandro cable channel television show when cable was still very new. This just shows the range of interests she had.

Arminta was an avid reader, movie buff and loved to write. She was a published writer and keeper of the family archives. Arminta also loved to travel. She was always up for an adventure which was evident in the types of vacations she planned, which included visits to most of the United States; A covered wagon trip in Wyoming, a river raft trip in Idaho, Zion and Bryce canyons on horseback, hot air ballooning in Napa, cross country skiing in Colorado and walking across "The World's Greatest Bridge", the Mackinac Bridge in Michigan, just to mention a few. She was a fan of both the San Francisco Giants and Detroit Tigers and followed them both faithfully for many years.

Arminta is survived by son, Douglas Paul Braasch (Deborah) of Harrisburg, PA., daughter, Penny Lee Hansen (Michael) of Ripon, CA., sister Shirline Penelope Decker (Greg) of Klamath Falls, OR. , four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

In keeping with Arminta's wishes, her cremated remains will be spread at a time and place to be determined.

