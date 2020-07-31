Arnold L. GutierrezOct.22,1946 - July 20, 2020Arnold Gutierrez 73 of Riverbank passed away at home. He was a Vietnam Vet and Served over 20+ years in the US Army & National Gaurd. He was a beloved father and grandfather. He is surpassed in death by his parents and two brothers. Arnold is servived by his children Johnny Gutierrez, Danny Gutierrez, Joanne Shepard, David Gutierrez, & Christine Gutierrez & also his grand kids Nicole, Johnny, Arnold, Bernadet, Christine, Zena, Desiree, Ana-Marie, Juanito, William, Denise, Damian, Isaiah, Angelina, Benjamin, Alicia, Antonio, Leticia, Pablo, Javier, Jadon Listien to your mother, I don't know about you kids. He is also servived by 10 great grand kids.