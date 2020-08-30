Arnold Willis
Jul 10, 1934 - Aug 17, 2020
On Monday, August 17, 2020, Arnold Jackson Willis passed away peacefully at the age of 86 in Modesto CA.
Arnold was born July 10, 1934 in Nahunta Georgia to parents James Walker Willis and Eula Lee (Dixon) Willis. He was the third of 4 boys the couple raised in rural Georgia.
On Nov 30, 1956 Arnold married Loretta Mae Foster in Fairfax, Virginia. They raised two children and were married 45 years until her death in 2002.
Arnold served honorably in the Army for 22 years, with 2 tours in Korea and 1 in Vietnam. He retired in 1975 as a Sergeant First Class. He later moved to Modesto and drove semi-trucks for a variety of companies including Nulaid Foods and Overholtzer Furniture for 20 years before retiring in Oct. 1997.
He enjoyed water skiing, bowling, NASCAR, Cadillacs and motorhome trips. He loved his grandchildren and made special trips with them to destinations of their choice.
Arnold was preceded in death by his parents, brothers James, Robert and John, and his wife, Loretta. He is survived by daughter Linda (Willis) Bentley, son Jay Willis, longtime companion Rose Coppens, and grandchildren Nathan Bentley, Nick Bentley, Josh Ortez and Stephanie Willis. He is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on September 4, 2020 at Lakewood Funeral Home in Hughson at 10:00 a.m., with visitation starting at 9:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
at https://alz.org/donate
at https://alz.org/donate
, your local hospice care and/or Christ Community Church in Modesto.