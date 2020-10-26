1/1
Arthur Montano
1986 - 2020
Arthur Vincent Montano
May 15, 1986 - October 1, 2020
Arthur Vincent Montano was born to Antonio and Victoria Montano on May 15, 1986 in Santa Clara, California. On October 1, 2020 he passed away in Modesto, California at 34 years of age. He was married to Caylin Montano for ten years and they have three lovely children, Arthur Montano II is 12 years of age, Aleana Montano is 11 years of age, Elyas Montano is 1 1/2 years of age, and an unborn child. He is survied by three siblings as well, Monica Montano, Veronica Philips, and Antonio Montano II. Arthur's favorite hobbies were fishing with his family and friends when ever he would get a chance to. He was also well know for his dedication and hard work as a plumbing in the community.
The family is asking for any donations please see the go fund me page for Arthur Montano.
God Bless
Published in Modesto Bee on Oct. 26, 2020.
