Arthur Alden Peterson
June 16, 1943 - November 21, 2019
Arthur Alden Peterson of Turlock, California passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on November 21, 2019 after a hard fought battle with Parkinson's disease.
Art was born on June 16, 1943 in Turlock to Alden and Clara Peterson, a beloved son and the second of five children. In 1962 Art joined the United States Air Force and served his country at Air Force bases in Texas, Colorado, Greenland and California.
In 1974, Art graduated from California State University Stanislaus with a degree in accounting and became a CPA. Along with an interesting career, he also remained involved in the family business, Alden Peterson and Sons Dairy. Later, Art took great joy in living on and farming the 30 acres of almonds that he and Judy planted in 1997.
Art is survived by his wife, Judy, Daughter Susan (Kevin) Kempf, Stepdaughter Sarah Cardoza, Stepson Ptolemy (Shelly) Slocum, grandchildren Ryan and Lauren Kempf, Skye and Brynn Cardoza, Ayla and Emiana Slocum.
Art is also survived by his brother Dan (Toni) Peterson and sisters Jan (Leo) Lamb, Judy Simpson and Mary Ellen (Frank) Durjava along with many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Hilmar Covenant Church 20056 American Avenue Hilmar, CA on Saturday, November 30 at 10:30 with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Art's name to the Gary Sinise Foundation in support of Veterans or to the .
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019