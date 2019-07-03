Guest Book View Sign Service Information Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-634-5829 Send Flowers Obituary

Artis Brown Miller

June 28, 1926 — June 23, 2019

Born in Chester Idaho on the 28th of June 1926, Artis Brown Miller graduated from this earth on the 23rd of June 2019 at the age of 92. She was an artist, a writer, a buisnesswoman, a teacher and a mother. She is preceded in death by her husband John Franklin Miller, her dearest sister Zella Kurdupski, her sons John Steven and William Randolph Miller, and her grandson Robbie. She is survived by her sons Raymond, David, Robert and Thomas, her daughters Karin Tramel and Robin Sullivan, her grandchildren John Michael, Dylan, Iann, Trina, Cameron, Matthew, Katie and Haley and her great grandchildren Trevor, Brandon and Nathan.

There are some things in life that are felt so deeply and that stir our emotions so profoundly, they are difficult to express. The most profound truth of all is the love we share with our mother. It is our mother's love that shapes who we are and empowers us to weather the storm and stand strong against an army of opposition.

Our mother's love is the seed of our soul. It warms our heart, gives us pride when we are worthy and shame when we fall short. Whatever good we are we are because of her. Whatever good we do we do because of her. Whatever hardships we endure and heartbreaks we overcome, we endure and overcome because of her.

She raised her children to be compassionate. She gave us the strength to stand on our own. She gave us the courage to persevere. She gave us the values, understanding and compassion that molded the better halves of our character. She inspired us to dream and to pursue our dreams wherever they might lead us. She taught us to fight for the right and to admit when we are wrong. She taught us that every individual is special and deserving of respect. More than anything else, she gave us love, boundless and unconditional. She was everything a mother should be and every moment of our lives we thank her and ask for her blessing.

Our mother was the most precious being any of her children have ever known. She was the kindest, most generous, most knowing and most understanding.

The life she inherited was not easy but she overcame hardship and prospered, winning a place in the hearts and souls of every man, woman and child whose life she touched. She will be remembered forever and always.

Special thanks to "Nurse Anne" for her compassion, caring and advice to our family while at Doctors Medical Center and Alexander Cohen Hospice House for the comfort they provided our family and mother during her passing. A celebration of life will be private.

www.cvobituaries.com



