Arvilla Maxine
Blagg Gray
Nov. 9, 1938 – Feb.13, 2019
Born in Delaware Co, OK to John "Bill" Blagg and Bertha Lee Ellis Blagg. They moved to Hughson, Ca in August 1944. She was raised in the Hughson area and lived there most of her life. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sons Jackie, Martin and Ricky Gray, her grandson Christopher Rocha, her brother Billie Blagg. She is survived by her grandchildren Jenniffer and Joseph Fagundes, Terra Dalton, Martin Gray, Eric Gray, Cassandra Gray, great-grandchildren Lyric Gray, Adrianah Aguirre, Makayla Gray, Aydan and Gage Hanson, Logan and Lucas Fagundes, her brother and sister-in-law Verlon and Sandy Blagg, numerous nieces and nephews, and lots of cousins.
Viewing will be at Allen Mortuary, Turlock CA Thursday, Feb. 21st from 4-7pm. Services to be held Friday, Feb. 22nd at 10am, followed by a graveside committal and reception. If you would like you can bring a side or dessert to the reception. Services by Pastor Dennis Blagg of Waterford Baptist Church.
