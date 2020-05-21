Arvin Schock
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arvin Schock
Jul 4, 1931- May 15, 2020
88, of Modesto, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. Arvin was born on a farm in Kulm, North Dakota on July 4, 1931. The son of Christ Schock and Rosina (Rott) Schock, he lived on various farms in North Dakota and attended country schools.
Arvin was united in marriage to Irene Schock on October 22, 1949. They lived in North Dakota until 1963 when they moved to Modesto, CA.
Arvin began a long, successful career in the grocery business at Piggly Wiggly grocery stores for a number of years. He then relocated his family to Modesto, where he worked ambitiously at the Save Mart Supermarkets chain for 26 years, holding several roles with increasing responsibility – courtesy clerk, store manager, and district supervisor. Arvin worked tirelessly to understand the business and was eventually promoted to Buyer/Merchandising Director in the corporate office.
After retirement, Arvin and Irene enjoyed traveling in their motorhome for many years. Some of Arvin's favorite places were Palm Springs, the coast, and Helena, Montana.
Arvin was an avid golfer and fisherman who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He also attended Calvary Lutheran Church, where he and Irene were active members since 1963.
Arvin was married to the love of his life for 70 years before he laid her to rest last April.
He is survived by his two daughters Linda Robbins (Glen) Helena, MT; Nancy Enos (Randy) San Jose, CA; grandchildren: Jennifer Casey (Kevin) Helena, MT, Allison Schallenberger (Blade) Newport, RI, Emily Enos (San Jose, CA), Zachary Enos (San Jose, CA), and eight great grandchildren: Jack, Joey, Kylie, Karsen Casey (Helena, MT) as well as Mason, Logan, Reagan, and Brynn Schallenberger (Newport, RI).
Arvin is preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and six brothers.
There will be a private burial at Lakewood Cemetery in Hughson, CA on May 20.
The family requests that any donations be made to Calvary Lutheran Church, 547 Rose Ave, Modesto, CA.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA 95350
(209) 523-5646
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 16, 2020
Please accept my condolences. May the family find comfort and peace in God's word.
May 16, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Allow the God of comfort heal your heart.
May 16, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
May 16, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved