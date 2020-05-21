Arvin SchockJul 4, 1931- May 15, 202088, of Modesto, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. Arvin was born on a farm in Kulm, North Dakota on July 4, 1931. The son of Christ Schock and Rosina (Rott) Schock, he lived on various farms in North Dakota and attended country schools.Arvin was united in marriage to Irene Schock on October 22, 1949. They lived in North Dakota until 1963 when they moved to Modesto, CA.Arvin began a long, successful career in the grocery business at Piggly Wiggly grocery stores for a number of years. He then relocated his family to Modesto, where he worked ambitiously at the Save Mart Supermarkets chain for 26 years, holding several roles with increasing responsibility – courtesy clerk, store manager, and district supervisor. Arvin worked tirelessly to understand the business and was eventually promoted to Buyer/Merchandising Director in the corporate office.After retirement, Arvin and Irene enjoyed traveling in their motorhome for many years. Some of Arvin's favorite places were Palm Springs, the coast, and Helena, Montana.Arvin was an avid golfer and fisherman who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He also attended Calvary Lutheran Church, where he and Irene were active members since 1963.Arvin was married to the love of his life for 70 years before he laid her to rest last April.He is survived by his two daughters Linda Robbins (Glen) Helena, MT; Nancy Enos (Randy) San Jose, CA; grandchildren: Jennifer Casey (Kevin) Helena, MT, Allison Schallenberger (Blade) Newport, RI, Emily Enos (San Jose, CA), Zachary Enos (San Jose, CA), and eight great grandchildren: Jack, Joey, Kylie, Karsen Casey (Helena, MT) as well as Mason, Logan, Reagan, and Brynn Schallenberger (Newport, RI).Arvin is preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and six brothers.There will be a private burial at Lakewood Cemetery in Hughson, CA on May 20.The family requests that any donations be made to Calvary Lutheran Church, 547 Rose Ave, Modesto, CA.