Shirley Ann Clark Ash Walters
April 24, 1939 - October 22, 2020
Modesto, California - Shirley Ann Clark Ash Walters walked her last country road, into the arms of Jesus. She was a native of Hepzibah, West Virginia and a long-time resident of Modesto. She was a member of Herald General Baptist Church where she taught a Sunday School class for many years. Shirley is survived by daughter Tina Ash, son Steve Walters, grandchildren Calder and Maura Mahan, and her sister Betty Cononico.
Published in Modesto Bee on Nov. 24, 2020.