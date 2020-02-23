Audrey Ann Musson
Aug 21, 1940 - Feb 15, 2020
Audrey Musson passed away Saturday, February 15, at her home in Newman, surrounded by her loving family, children, and husband.
She was born Audrey Ann Bettencourt on August 21, 1940, to parents Joe and Sara, at West Side Community Hospital in Gustine. She was Miss Gustine 1956 while attending Gustine High, graduating as co-valedictorian in 1958. She continued her studies at Modesto JC, earning an AA degree in 1960. At the University of Oregon, she was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority, graduating Phi Beta Kappa in 1962.
After starting her family, she resumed her career in 1978, dedicating over 30 years of service to the Gustine School District, as a teacher, vice principal, and in 1991, as the first graduate of Gustine High School to become principal. While working, she earned a Master's Degree in Education from UOP in Stockton. Her service to others included membership in the Newman Recreation Committee, Rotary, and YLI.
She is survived by her loving husband and lifelong friend, Henry Musson; sons Michael and Tom; daughter Michele; granddaughters Layla, Lucy, and Melissa Musson; and grandsons Matthew and Andrew Musson.
Donations may be made to: T.O.S.C.A., P.O. Box 18, Newman, CA 95360 or G.U.S.T.O., P.O. Box 431, Gustine, CA 95322.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm, Thursday, February 27th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Newman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, February 28th at St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Newman. Interment to follow at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 23, 2020