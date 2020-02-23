Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Ann Musson. View Sign Service Information Hillview Funeral Chapels - Newman 1258 R Street Newman , CA 95360 (209)-862-3628 Send Flowers Obituary

Audrey Ann Musson

Aug 21, 1940 - Feb 15, 2020

Audrey Musson passed away Saturday, February 15, at her home in Newman, surrounded by her loving family, children, and husband.

She was born Audrey Ann Bettencourt on August 21, 1940, to parents Joe and Sara, at West Side Community Hospital in Gustine. She was Miss Gustine 1956 while attending Gustine High, graduating as co-valedictorian in 1958. She continued her studies at Modesto JC, earning an AA degree in 1960. At the University of Oregon, she was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority, graduating Phi Beta Kappa in 1962.

After starting her family, she resumed her career in 1978, dedicating over 30 years of service to the Gustine School District, as a teacher, vice principal, and in 1991, as the first graduate of Gustine High School to become principal. While working, she earned a Master's Degree in Education from UOP in Stockton. Her service to others included membership in the Newman Recreation Committee, Rotary, and YLI.

She is survived by her loving husband and lifelong friend, Henry Musson; sons Michael and Tom; daughter Michele; granddaughters Layla, Lucy, and Melissa Musson; and grandsons Matthew and Andrew Musson.

Donations may be made to: T.O.S.C.A., P.O. Box 18, Newman, CA 95360 or G.U.S.T.O., P.O. Box 431, Gustine, CA 95322.

A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm, Thursday, February 27th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Newman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, February 28th at St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Newman. Interment to follow at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman.

www.cvobituaries.com





Audrey Ann MussonAug 21, 1940 - Feb 15, 2020Audrey Musson passed away Saturday, February 15, at her home in Newman, surrounded by her loving family, children, and husband.She was born Audrey Ann Bettencourt on August 21, 1940, to parents Joe and Sara, at West Side Community Hospital in Gustine. She was Miss Gustine 1956 while attending Gustine High, graduating as co-valedictorian in 1958. She continued her studies at Modesto JC, earning an AA degree in 1960. At the University of Oregon, she was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority, graduating Phi Beta Kappa in 1962.After starting her family, she resumed her career in 1978, dedicating over 30 years of service to the Gustine School District, as a teacher, vice principal, and in 1991, as the first graduate of Gustine High School to become principal. While working, she earned a Master's Degree in Education from UOP in Stockton. Her service to others included membership in the Newman Recreation Committee, Rotary, and YLI.She is survived by her loving husband and lifelong friend, Henry Musson; sons Michael and Tom; daughter Michele; granddaughters Layla, Lucy, and Melissa Musson; and grandsons Matthew and Andrew Musson.Donations may be made to: T.O.S.C.A., P.O. Box 18, Newman, CA 95360 or G.U.S.T.O., P.O. Box 431, Gustine, CA 95322.A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm, Thursday, February 27th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Newman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, February 28th at St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Newman. Interment to follow at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman. Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close