Apr. 25, 1929 - Aug. 24, 2019

Audrey Mackey Johnson peacefully passed away August 24, at the age of 90, with her loving family by her side. Audrey was born to Charles and Agnes Mackey on April 25, 1929 in Escalon, Ca. Audrey had a passion for teaching. She achieved her Bachelor and Master's Degree from the University of the Pacific and taught for over 35 years.

Audrey met and married Jerome T. Johnson. Together they had 2 children. She enjoyed woodworking and being a cattle rancher as well. She made many pieces of furniture throughout the years. Audrey is survived by her children; Daron Johnson of Valley Home, Carolyn Johnson of Escalon and 3 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her Husband and 2 siblings.

Deegan Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Johnson Family. A service will be held for Audrey Saturday, September 7th at Valley Home Memorial Park, 30705 Lone Tree Rd., Oakdale, CA 95361. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .

