Audrey Mae Meador
Apr 26, 1932 – Jun 15, 2019
Audrey Mae was born on April 26, 1932, in Washington, to loving parents Helga and George Everald Van Nostern. Audrey passed away on June 15, 2019, at 87 years of age, in Modesto, CA. She had been a resident of Modesto for 60 years. Audrey loved traveling and golfing, and was a member of the Del Rio Country Club. She worked at Bank of America where she retired after 30 years. Audrey was a beloved mother, wife, Gigi, grandmother, sister, and friend.
Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her son, Charles Boyd Meador. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Walter Meador, her sister Helen Halgren, her grandson; Brett Meador and his wife Melissa Meador, and her 3 great grandchildren; Ashleigh, Rowan, and Grey Meador all of Escalon.
Franklin & Downs Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Meador family. A service will be held atm 10:00am on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Franklin & Downs McHenry Chapel, 1050 McHenry Ave, Modesto, CA. A Graveside service will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson, CA.
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 23, 2019