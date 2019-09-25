Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Pardina. View Sign Service Information Oakdale Memorial Chapel 830 West F Street Oakdale , CA 95361 (209)-847-2211 Rosary 6:00 PM Oakdale Memorial Chapel 830 West F Street Oakdale , CA View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St Mary's Church Oakdale , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Audrey Pardina

Sept 8th 1930 - Sept 20th 2019

Born to Bessie Mae (Horton) and Daniel Andrew Garibaldi in Jackson California. She and her sister Edna loved the ranch and all the animals. But it came to an end when her father passed away at a young age of a heart attack.

She and her sister were placed into an orphanage in Stockton California for a number of years. Eventually Edna and Audrey were taken by Aunts to live with them while their mother was working to get them back.

The girls were raised at that time between Stockton, Jamestown, and then, Sonora, where she attended Sonora High-school.

She met her husband Mike Pardina in Jamestown, and were married in 1950. They had one son named Mike. She spent her time as a homemaker.

Her husband worked for the Sierra Railroad for over 40 years. Both of them were heavily involved with the railroad family of workers, and friends. She enjoyed being with the Docent community, and attended many of the gatherings. She had a deep love of Sierra Railroad. She kept every newspaper article ever printed about the railroad.

Eventually moving to Oakdale in 1959, she continued to be surrounded by animals. Most of whom just seemed to wander into her yard. There were dogs, and cats, of course, too many to mention. There were also parakeets, turtles, wild birds, a whole family of skunks, geese, ducks, horned toads, hamsters, fish, and muskrats, and other assorted animals. Many of whom were injured and just seemed to know that Audrey would take care of them.

She spent years reading newspapers looking for found animals, then matching them to the lost animal listings. Hours upon hours a day for years, amassing binders of listings

Eventually it led to a death threat. A man was stealing dogs out of yards in Oakdale, Selling them for animal research. She discovered who it was, notified the ASPCA, and almost immediately received a call saying she was on his hit list. He was arrested.

She took in pets, from people who had passed, not letting them be put down. She took in animals from friends, neighbors, and Priests.

She loved St. Mary's Catholic Church. She loved going to Mass, and attending formal, as well as non formal gatherings. They were a big part of her support group.

She was only 4'-10 inches tall, but when neighbors were in need she came to their aid. She re-roofed 3 homes on her street in her 60's.

Until she was 80, she continued to spade her back yard garden. She fed neighbors, and friends, every year for over 40 years.

She never learned how to drive, so everyone would see her walking all over town for groceries and to pay bills. She almost never accepted rides even from friends. They would offer a ride, she would thank them, then continue on her way.

She also loved the Oakdale Library. When we could not locate her, she could be found walking between her home and the Library.

Audrey is survived by her son Mike Pardina, her daughter-in-law Carlene (Scimeca) Pardina. (Her sister Edna passed away in 2018)

A Rosary is to be held at Oakdale Memorial Chapel, on Thursday Sept 26th at 6:00pm. A Mass will be offered on Friday Sept 27th at 10:00am, St Mary's Church, Oakdale. Internment will be private

The family asks that any donations be made to St. Marys Catholic Church, Oakdale.

