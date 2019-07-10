Guest Book View Sign Service Information Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-529-5723 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM CrossPoint Church 1301 12th Street Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Audrey June Rowe

May 8, 1962 - Jun 30, 2019

Audrey June Rowe passed away on June 30, 2019 in Modesto, CA after a brief battle with cancer. She was born on May 8, 1962 in Martinez, CA to Ray and Dorothy Matthews, who have both preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by her son, Tyler Rowe and sister, Leslie. Audrey is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Donald Rowe; children Nicholas Albanese of Lakewood, WA, Matthew Rowe of Sacramento, CA, and Alyssa (John) Strand of Modesto, CA, and brother, Barry of Turlock, CA.

Audrey met Don, her husband of 30 years, when they worked together at Mervyn's store planning in Hayward CA. She was the love of Don's life and his muse. They enjoyed creating unique furniture and crafts together, selling at many local markets. Audrey was a wonderful mom that blessed her children in so many ways. They remember many trips to the library and reading books in the car before school.

Audrey inspired and encouraged her kids to do their best and follow their dreams. She was always available for Christ centered advice and encouragement. When the kids had grown, Audrey started her own business SewYoung Studio in her home. It grew to 90 kids a week and many fun summer sewing camps. Audrey said the students were a blessing, like having many grand kids in her home every day. She was loved by her students. When confronted with overwhelming cancer, she took the news with peace in her heart. She said, "I had a beautiful life and a beautiful family, what more could I ask for". Audrey was a loving, kind, and beautiful soul that blessed all that knew her.

Franklin & Downs Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Rowe family. A Celebration of Life will be held at CrossPoint Church, 1301 12th Street, Modesto, CA on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 2pm. Family requests that donations be made to Community Hospice – Camp Erin.

