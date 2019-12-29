Augustina Gonzalez
May 28, 1920 – Dec 23, 2019
Augustina Garcia Gonzalez of Newman passed away Dec. 23 at 99 years of age.
Mrs. Gonzalez was born in Mexico. She was a resident of Newman for 60 years. She was a cannery worker for Tri-Valley for 20 years. She was a Jehovah's Witness and member of the Orestimba 50-Plus Club.
Mrs. Gonzalez is survived by three sons, Andrew Gonzalez, Jr. of Nevada, Refugio Gonzalez of Newman and Manuel Gonzalez of Newman; two sisters of Mexico; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew T. Gonzalez.
A Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Monday, December 30th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Newman. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, December 31st at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Newman. Interment to follow at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 29, 2019