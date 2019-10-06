Augustine (Augie) Stanley Azevedo
Nov 15, 1951 - Sept 15, 2019
Augustine Azevedo, age 67, of Modesto passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Doctors Hospital in Modesto. He was born and raised in Newman and attended local schools, graduating from Orestimba High School in 1969. He also attended Modesto Junior College. He lived in Modesto for 45 years.
Augie worked for Knudsen Creamery for a few years before going to work as a salesman for Modesto Dairy Supply, VSI and San Joaquin Dairy Services from which he retired in 2014. He was bilingual and enjoyed the many Portuguese dairymen that he met while selling and delivering veterinary and dairy supplies .
Augie is survived by his daughter, Lacey Hoek (Josh) from Escalon and son, Cody Azevedo (Vicky) from Anaheim; granddaughters Alexis, Haley, and Madalyn Hoek; his sister, Rose Mary Rego (Edward) from La Habra; three nieces, a nephew and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Maria C. Azevedo and his brother, Joe Azevedo.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, November 2nd, at
St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Newman. Burial will be private at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 6, 2019