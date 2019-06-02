Aurora F. Padilla
June 2, 1926
February 25, 2019
Aurora Padilla, age 92, resident of Modesto, peacefully passed away at her daughters home in Salem, Oregon.
Aurora was born in Mora, New Mexico in 1926. She moved to Modesto in 1958, worked for Gallo Glass for 20 years and Marple Manor for 15 more years before retiring.
Aurora loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She enjoyed making our family their favorite dishes, gardening, and hanging out with her dogs.
Aurora is survived by her daughters Teresa Seegers of Stockton, CA, Loretta Ravelli of Salem, OR, son, Anthony Padilla of Modesto, CA, 4 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ramon Padilla and son Joseph R. Padilla.
A private celebration of her life, and internment was held at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery on May 31st.
Remembrances may be made to Stanislaus Animal Services Agency.
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 2, 2019