Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-0411 Graveside service 10:00 AM Lakewood Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Avalee Marie Gehman

Aug 15, 1947 - May 31, 2019

Avalee Marie (Rose) Gehman was born on August 15, 1947 in Modesto, CA to Dwight and Naomalee (Eaton) Rose, both of whom have preceded her in death. She attended Bonita Grammar School in Crows Landing and was in the second graduating class (1965) at Grace M. Davis High School. She worked as a long distance operator for AT&T while attending college. She graduated in 1969 from UC Davis College of Agriculture – Family and Consumer Sciences with a BS in Home Economics. Avalee met Mark Gehman and they were married in her hometown on July 13, 1974. October of 1980 brought the arrival of their son Kurtis Mark and November of 1983 their daughter Daniella arrived. Her first job was at Ogden Food Products from 1969 – 1984 working with new product development. She was the Director of Research and Technical services at Valley Fresh from 1984 – 2010 and lastly, Hormel Foods, from 2010 - 2013 as Process and Quality Control Manager. She was always there to support her children on various extracurricular activities had a passion for skiing and genealogy.

Avalee is survived by her husband Mark, children Daniella Lee and Kurtis Mark and a sister Melissa Jane Lubeck.

Graveside Services will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park on Monday July 1, 2019 at 10:00 am.

www.cvobituaries.com





Avalee Marie GehmanAug 15, 1947 - May 31, 2019Avalee Marie (Rose) Gehman was born on August 15, 1947 in Modesto, CA to Dwight and Naomalee (Eaton) Rose, both of whom have preceded her in death. She attended Bonita Grammar School in Crows Landing and was in the second graduating class (1965) at Grace M. Davis High School. She worked as a long distance operator for AT&T while attending college. She graduated in 1969 from UC Davis College of Agriculture – Family and Consumer Sciences with a BS in Home Economics. Avalee met Mark Gehman and they were married in her hometown on July 13, 1974. October of 1980 brought the arrival of their son Kurtis Mark and November of 1983 their daughter Daniella arrived. Her first job was at Ogden Food Products from 1969 – 1984 working with new product development. She was the Director of Research and Technical services at Valley Fresh from 1984 – 2010 and lastly, Hormel Foods, from 2010 - 2013 as Process and Quality Control Manager. She was always there to support her children on various extracurricular activities had a passion for skiing and genealogy.Avalee is survived by her husband Mark, children Daniella Lee and Kurtis Mark and a sister Melissa Jane Lubeck.Graveside Services will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park on Monday July 1, 2019 at 10:00 am. Published in the Modesto Bee on June 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close