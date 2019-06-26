Avalee Marie Gehman
Aug 15, 1947 - May 31, 2019
Avalee Marie (Rose) Gehman was born on August 15, 1947 in Modesto, CA to Dwight and Naomalee (Eaton) Rose, both of whom have preceded her in death. She attended Bonita Grammar School in Crows Landing and was in the second graduating class (1965) at Grace M. Davis High School. She worked as a long distance operator for AT&T while attending college. She graduated in 1969 from UC Davis College of Agriculture – Family and Consumer Sciences with a BS in Home Economics. Avalee met Mark Gehman and they were married in her hometown on July 13, 1974. October of 1980 brought the arrival of their son Kurtis Mark and November of 1983 their daughter Daniella arrived. Her first job was at Ogden Food Products from 1969 – 1984 working with new product development. She was the Director of Research and Technical services at Valley Fresh from 1984 – 2010 and lastly, Hormel Foods, from 2010 - 2013 as Process and Quality Control Manager. She was always there to support her children on various extracurricular activities had a passion for skiing and genealogy.
Avalee is survived by her husband Mark, children Daniella Lee and Kurtis Mark and a sister Melissa Jane Lubeck.
Graveside Services will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park on Monday July 1, 2019 at 10:00 am.
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 26, 2019