Avena H. JonesAvena was born September 4, 1938, in Oakland, CA, the oldest child of Walter and Ghneva Jones. She went to be with the Lord whom she loved on September 24, 2020, following a stroke.Avena attended Jackson School and Salida Elementary, Modesto High School and Modesto Junior College. Following graduation from Seattle Pacific University, she taught at Enslen School for 33 years, her whole teaching career. Her love of sports made her a favorite among many students.As a stalwart Christian, she served as leader of children, youth and adults at the Modesto Free Methodist Church for 60 years. She was active in many church camp programs. With skills in finances, she was treasurer of the teachers' association, her church, and in her later years aided seniors in handling financial affairs.Following her retirement from teaching, Avena worked for twelve years at the District Attorney's Office, helping victims of crime. Her last three years she lived at Casa de Modesto where she served as President of the Resident Council.Avena enjoyed traveling and with her life- long friend, Donna Cohagan, RV'D in the US and Canada, visited Europe, the Philippines, and taught for two years in Taiwan. A hobby of Avena's was to collect jokes and stories to entertain senior groups.She leaves behind a sister, Belva (Ron) Rose, nieces and nephews, and a host of friends. Beside her parents; twin brothers, Melvin and Mervyn; and the youngest brother, Lyndon, preceded her in death.Avena's burial will be in the Ripon cemetery.