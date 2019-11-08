Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for B. Gilmore Dowd M.D. Jr.. View Sign Service Information St Ignatius Church 650 Parker Ave San Francisco, CA 94118 Visitation 4:00 PM Evergreen Mortuary of McAvoy O'Hara Co Geary Blvd at 10th Ave View Map Rosary 6:00 PM Evergreen Mortuary of McAvoy O'Hara Co Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Ignatius Church Parker at Fulton St. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Bernard Gilmore Dowd Junior (Gil)

-

Dr. Bernard Gilmore Dowd Junior (Gil) passed away peacefully on October 31, 2019. A native San Franciscan, he graduated from St Ignatius High School in 1957 where he excelled as an athlete but was most formidable on the football field. He continued his education under an athletic scholarship at Stanford University where he played four years of football and studied history and geography. He then attended Marquette University Medical School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. After medical school, he attended residency at UCSF and ultimately moved to Modesto, CA to practice ENT, Head and Neck Surgery for 34 years.

He was inducted into the San Francisco Sports Hall of Fame in 2004. He lived his life to the fullest in his pursuit of caring for others in his professional and personal life. One of his passions was spending time with his grandchildren who brought out a very soft spot in him. He enjoyed showing them a deep joy for the playful side of life. He was an individual who lived every day to the fullest. Most days started before dawn with a quick jog and mass, followed by surgery and seeing patients, then a game of handball before enjoying a cocktail on the deck with his beautiful wife. It was very hard to keep up with his perpetually energized soul! He also enjoyed traveling and spending time with his friends and family in his favorite locations such as the ranch in Santa Cruz and the cabin at Calaveras. After he suffered a devastating stroke in 2004, he struggled with his limitations but enjoyed the company of his family and friends, reminiscing and telling old stories in which he remembered every detail and every name. He loved reading and digesting everything historical. He often spoke of how he

dreamed of things he loved in healthier times, such as skiing, biking, hiking, scuba diving, running, fishing and river-rafting. He will be remembered as kind and open-hearted, genuinely curious and interested in others. He embodied a gentle power and grace that can only be cultivated by a deep devotion to something greater than life's circumstances. Gil and his wife Molly found solace in their deep love for each other.

Dr. Gil Dowd was preceded in death by his parents Margaret Amelia Skelly Dowd and Bernard Gilmore Dowd Sr. He is survived by his wife Molly Duggan Dowd and his sister Janet Dowd Lacampagne; his children Gil Dowd III (Bryce, Annalise, Rachel); Kathleen Dowd Belzer and John Belzer (Annika, Conor, Julian); Kevin Dowd (Molly, Jack, Claire); Kristen Dowd Addicks and Rick Addicks (Skye Mairead and Casey). We will rememberGil as larger than life and genuinely humble all at he same time. He has inspired us on our personal journeys and will remain our teacher and advisor for generations to come. Friends may visit Tuesday, November 12 after 4PM and are invited to attend the Rosary 6 PM Tuesday at the Evergreen Mortuary of McAvoy O'Hara Co. Geary Blvd at 10th Ave. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday 10 AM at St. Ignatius Church, Parker at Fulton St. The Family prefers contributions to the Olympic Club Foundation (https://www. olympicclubfoundation. org/) or the St Vincent de Paul Society( https://www.vinnies.org/ ).

www.cvobituaries.com



Dr. Bernard Gilmore Dowd Junior (Gil)Dr. Bernard Gilmore Dowd Junior (Gil) passed away peacefully on October 31, 2019. A native San Franciscan, he graduated from St Ignatius High School in 1957 where he excelled as an athlete but was most formidable on the football field. He continued his education under an athletic scholarship at Stanford University where he played four years of football and studied history and geography. He then attended Marquette University Medical School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. After medical school, he attended residency at UCSF and ultimately moved to Modesto, CA to practice ENT, Head and Neck Surgery for 34 years.He was inducted into the San Francisco Sports Hall of Fame in 2004. He lived his life to the fullest in his pursuit of caring for others in his professional and personal life. One of his passions was spending time with his grandchildren who brought out a very soft spot in him. He enjoyed showing them a deep joy for the playful side of life. He was an individual who lived every day to the fullest. Most days started before dawn with a quick jog and mass, followed by surgery and seeing patients, then a game of handball before enjoying a cocktail on the deck with his beautiful wife. It was very hard to keep up with his perpetually energized soul! He also enjoyed traveling and spending time with his friends and family in his favorite locations such as the ranch in Santa Cruz and the cabin at Calaveras. After he suffered a devastating stroke in 2004, he struggled with his limitations but enjoyed the company of his family and friends, reminiscing and telling old stories in which he remembered every detail and every name. He loved reading and digesting everything historical. He often spoke of how hedreamed of things he loved in healthier times, such as skiing, biking, hiking, scuba diving, running, fishing and river-rafting. He will be remembered as kind and open-hearted, genuinely curious and interested in others. He embodied a gentle power and grace that can only be cultivated by a deep devotion to something greater than life's circumstances. Gil and his wife Molly found solace in their deep love for each other.Dr. Gil Dowd was preceded in death by his parents Margaret Amelia Skelly Dowd and Bernard Gilmore Dowd Sr. He is survived by his wife Molly Duggan Dowd and his sister Janet Dowd Lacampagne; his children Gil Dowd III (Bryce, Annalise, Rachel); Kathleen Dowd Belzer and John Belzer (Annika, Conor, Julian); Kevin Dowd (Molly, Jack, Claire); Kristen Dowd Addicks and Rick Addicks (Skye Mairead and Casey). We will rememberGil as larger than life and genuinely humble all at he same time. He has inspired us on our personal journeys and will remain our teacher and advisor for generations to come. Friends may visit Tuesday, November 12 after 4PM and are invited to attend the Rosary 6 PM Tuesday at the Evergreen Mortuary of McAvoy O'Hara Co. Geary Blvd at 10th Ave. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday 10 AM at St. Ignatius Church, Parker at Fulton St. The Family prefers contributions to the Olympic Club Foundation (https://www. olympicclubfoundation. org/) or the St Vincent de Paul Society( https://www.vinnies.org/ ). Published in the Modesto Bee from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close