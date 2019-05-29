Barbara Ann Lynch
November 6, 1941 - May 19, 2019
Barbara Ann Lynch, age 77 of Ceres, CA passed away on May 19, 2019 in her home while surrounded by her family. Barbara (Ann) was born in Arvin, CA. the daughter of the late SJ (Jay) and Ruby Hamilton she was the youngest of 3 siblings a mother and grandmother.
Ann is survived by her husband Buddy Lynch of almost 60 years, daughters, Diana Espinoza, & Jo Ann Lucas; 6 grandchildren; Jimmy Martinez jr.(Sara), Erik Martinez (Sara), Melissa Lucero (Jose), Cierra Johnson, Carrigan Shampine (Kalon), Diamond Espinoza and 15 great-grandchildren, also her sister Shirley Schulze of Modesto. Ann was preceded in death by her brother, Bob Hamilton.
Visitation from 5pm - 8pm on Wednesday, May 29, and Services will be Thursday 30, 2019 at 1pm, all at Lakewood Memorial park 900 Santa Fe Ave. Hugson, CA. 95326
Reception to follow service.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 29, 2019