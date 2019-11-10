Barbara Arnold
Barbara Arnold passed away in Modesto 10/30/19 surrounded by her loving family and friends a beloved daughter and the oldest.
She was a natural born leader born in Camp Hood Texas aka"Pickles" was voted wittiest girl in junior high school grew up twirling a baton in the parades and helping her father in the fast paced auctioning cattle and horses. After graduating high school she moved to madesto 1971 loved the Central Valley so she decided to stay she became an entrepreneur, inventor and the business woman she always dreamed to be.
Barbara preceded in death by her 2 children Will Mineni Jr. and Angela Mineni Grandchild Joshua Mineni. Barbara was a very special mother, sister, and friend. She could light up a room with her bright smile. A celebration of life will be held at Davis park church of Christ 901 Rumble Road, Modesto November 23rd 2019 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.For more info go to davisparkchurchmodesto.com (209-522-7226)
Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 10, 2019