Barbara Yevonne Ball
May 26, 1940 - Feb 6, 2019
Barbara Yevonne Ball was born on May 26, 1940 in Phoenix, Arizona. On February 6, 2019 she passed away at her home with her loving husband Peter Ball of 37 years by her side. Barbara had one daughter named Toni Zoern who blessed her with a granddaughter named Maya and they both live in Germany. In 1979 Barbara was diagnosed with Breast Cancer and during her life she had many surgeries and other complications but she didn't let it hold her back from enjoying her life. Barbara was the head of volunteers for the Healthy Aging Association here in Modesto for 12 years. During this time in 2009 she was nominated for volunteer of the year because of all of her hard work and dedication. Some of the other activities she enjoyed was playing with the Funstrummers which is a local ukulele band. Not only did Barbara volunteer her time but she was also a part of Modesto Institute for Continued Learning for 15 years. The family has asked that if you can please make donations to the in Barbara's honor.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 14, 2019