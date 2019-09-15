Barbara Ann Bender
Jun 1, 1963 - Sep 8, 2019
Barbara was preceded in death by her father Paul Targos; husband Donald Floyd Bender Jr.; and son Jason Paul Bender, Father in law Donald Bender sr. and sister in law Wendy (Tim) Shubert. Barbara is survived by her son Donnie Bender III and daughter Ashley (Gabe)Bender; grandsons Xzavier, Angel and Armani Bender; mother Cleta Targos; sister Stacey Targos; brothers Paul (Rosie) and Rodney (Marilyn) Targos; mother in law Dorothy Bender; and many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and Friends.
Barbara cherished her family and friends, and playing games on her computer. Especially those grand babies, she loved those grand babies sooooooo much.
Barbara graduated high school in 1981 and worked at a bank, shoe store, and their liquor store. But her favorite job was being a mother and a grandma to her three grandsons.
Friends and family are invited to attend the visitation on Sep 18th (Wednesday) from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and Memorial Service on Sept 19th (Thursday)at 1:00 p.m. at Lakewood Funeral Home, 900
Santa Fe Ave., Hughson, CA. Heritage Chapel
Barbara love you, will miss you so much and will see you again someday.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 15, 2019