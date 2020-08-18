1/
February 4, 1946 - August 7, 2020
Barbara Ann Bishop, 74, of Ceres, Ca, passed away at Doctors Medical Center– Modesto on Friday, August 7, 2020.
Barbara was born in Modesto, Ca, on February 4, 1946, to Cecil Ivan Conway and Verna May Palmer. Barbara had unrelenting faith in the lord and enjoyed attending Central Baptist Church in Ceres. Barbara was fun to be around and always ready to share a laugh. Barbara had a huge heart, was willing to help anyone and always shared in someone's joys and sorrows.
Barbara is survived by her brother Rudy Conway and her children Vena Robinson, Edward Bishop, Vickie Root, Toby Bishop and her 10 grand children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Ivan Conway and Verna May Palmer.
Published in Modesto Bee on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service
513 12Th St
Modesto, CA 95354
(209) 492-9222
