Barbara Lynn Buffa
March 5, 1948 - March 22, 2020
Barbara Buffa was born, lived, and died in Modesto, CA. She was a lifelong member of the Modesto Central Seventh Day Adventist Church. She graduated high school from Modesto Union Academy, class of 1966. She is survived by her three children: Kristina Jenson of Arizona (Son-in-law, Allen), Staci Laniohan of Modesto, California (Son-in-law Fernando), Vincent P. Buffa of Hughson, CA (Daughter-in-law Heather); Grandchildren: Kayla, Kory, Kyle, Vincent, Jr., Addie; and two Step-Grandchildren: Grey and Alexys.
Thank you to Evins Funeral Home for allowing us a private service. In-lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the non-profit organizations Barbara supported: Musician, Michael Harris PO Box 4008 Scottsdale, AZ 85261, www.restorationintheson.com, or Radio Station KADV FM 90.5 at 2031 Academy Pl, Ceres, CA, 95307.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 1, 2020