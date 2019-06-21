Barbara Jean Flynn Olson
August 16, 1936 - June 15, 2019
Barbara Jean Flynn Olson (Mom) passed away peacefully, at home. She was born in Spiro Oklahoma and graduated from Modesto High School in 1954.
She worked at various jobs, most recently at Deluxe Cleaners. She will be most fondly remembered as everybody's "Mom" and for her fun loving welcoming spirit and warm smile.
Barbara is survived by her husband Edwin David Olson, daughters, India (Jim) Flynn-Kerr and Nicki (Steve) McGovney, five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and one great granddaughter along with cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceeded in death by her husband John Flynn and children John Flynn and Christy Lawley.
Funeral servidces will be held at Salas Bros. Funeral Home in Modesto on Monday, June 24th starting with a viewing at 9:00 am followed by a memorial service at 10:00 am. A graveside service will immediately follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery on Scenic Ave. A celebratrion of life will occur soon after at the residence of Casey and Stephanie Lawley.
Published in the Modesto Bee from June 21 to June 22, 2019