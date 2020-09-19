1/1
Barbara Gail Pollard Pollard
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Gail Pollard (Honey)
Oct, 24 1954 - Sep 08, 2020
The world was blessed to share Barbara for 64 years. She was born in San Francisco to Mary and Herman Kirkman Jr., where she was later raised in Menlo Park. As life progressed Barbara made her way to Modesto where she lived for 26 years.
She leaves cherished memories with 9 children, Son Clarence Pollard III (Avis) of AZ, Son Marcus Pollard (Kizzy), Daughter Asia Robinson (Cory), Daughter Ana Jah (Mahmoud), Son Therwin "Keke" Deere of Oklahoma, Demestrice "Michi" Deere, Son Kevon Simpson, Daughter Ruby Simpson, and Son Titus Simpson, of Modesto CA. 2 bothers, Herman Kirkman III Santa Clara, Ca, Robert Kirkman (Cathy) Palo Alto CA, 1 sister Diane KIrkman Montgomery( Bill) of Modesto CA and host of grandkids, 2 great grand kids, Aunt, Cousins, Godchildren, other family and friends. She is deeply loved and will be truly missed.
Burial Services will be held:
Septmeber 24@11:30
Acacia Memorial
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Burial
11:30 AM
Acacia Memorial
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved