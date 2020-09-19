Barbara Gail Pollard (Honey)Oct, 24 1954 - Sep 08, 2020The world was blessed to share Barbara for 64 years. She was born in San Francisco to Mary and Herman Kirkman Jr., where she was later raised in Menlo Park. As life progressed Barbara made her way to Modesto where she lived for 26 years.She leaves cherished memories with 9 children, Son Clarence Pollard III (Avis) of AZ, Son Marcus Pollard (Kizzy), Daughter Asia Robinson (Cory), Daughter Ana Jah (Mahmoud), Son Therwin "Keke" Deere of Oklahoma, Demestrice "Michi" Deere, Son Kevon Simpson, Daughter Ruby Simpson, and Son Titus Simpson, of Modesto CA. 2 bothers, Herman Kirkman III Santa Clara, Ca, Robert Kirkman (Cathy) Palo Alto CA, 1 sister Diane KIrkman Montgomery( Bill) of Modesto CA and host of grandkids, 2 great grand kids, Aunt, Cousins, Godchildren, other family and friends. She is deeply loved and will be truly missed.Burial Services will be held:Septmeber 24@11:30Acacia Memorial