Barbara, Holm
Barbara Lee Holm (91) passed away peacefully October 23 at her home in Turlock, California.
She was born November 6, 1927 to Martin and Ruth Mankins in Visalia, California.
Barbara grew up in Visalia then moved to Turlock upon her marriage to Gerald Holm in 1949.
She was devoted to her growing family, then later began her career at Emanuel Hospital's administration office. Upon her retirement from there nearly two decades later, Barbara began her second career as a bookkeeper for Whitehurst-Norton Mortuary until 1995.
During her life, Barbara enjoyed playing piano, organ and accordion for area churches, weddings and funerals. She also loved gardening and sewing for her family in her spare time. She always gave the gift of her beautiful smile to everyone, even in the difficult times of life.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years Gerald Holm, son Stanley Holm, and sister Evelyn Hall.
Barbara is survived by her loving children: daughter Valerie Warda (Jim) of Ukiah, California; daughter Gaynell Francis and son Ken Holm (Kitty) of Turlock; grandchildren: Rebecca, Christine, and Timothy Warda; Mark Lawhorn (April) and Jennifer Smith; Megan, Lindsey and Trevor Holm; great grandchildren: Violet Lawhorn and Julius Warda; nephew David Hall (Jeanette) and niece Janet Woodward of Visalia, and her constant canine companion Teddy.
Visitation will be 2-8 PM Thursday, October 31 and Funeral Services at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 1 at Whitehurst-Norton-Diaz Mortuary, 286 W. Main, Turlock. Interment will follow at Turlock Memorial Park.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 30, 2019