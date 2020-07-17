Barbara J. KeyesApril 21,1935 - July 9, 2020Barbara was born in Chattanooga, TN to Claudia Brown-Hurley. Recently widowed, Claudia decided to move her and her children out west to Modesto, California. While attending Modesto High School Barbara met the love of her life, Thomas J. Keyes. They were married nearly 65 years until his death in 2018.She leaves behind her daughters Deborah Austin, Cynthia Lawler, and Andrea Teixeira, her sons-in-law Charles Austin Jr. and Michael Teixeira Sr., her three grandsons, two granddaughters, one great granddaughter, and another great granddaughter on the way.She was preceeded in death by her only son Jens C. Keyes, her husband, parents, two sisters, and two brothers.Barbara loved hosting her family and friends to dinner and games more than anything else. She was committed to her church, her charities, and her loved ones. Easy to smile, quick to empathesize, Barbara truly believed in her mantra -- It's A Wonderful World.Her memorial will be held at a to be determined date.