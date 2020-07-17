1/1
Barbara J. Keyes
1935 - 2020
April 21,1935 - July 9, 2020
Barbara was born in Chattanooga, TN to Claudia Brown-Hurley. Recently widowed, Claudia decided to move her and her children out west to Modesto, California. While attending Modesto High School Barbara met the love of her life, Thomas J. Keyes. They were married nearly 65 years until his death in 2018.
She leaves behind her daughters Deborah Austin, Cynthia Lawler, and Andrea Teixeira, her sons-in-law Charles Austin Jr. and Michael Teixeira Sr., her three grandsons, two granddaughters, one great granddaughter, and another great granddaughter on the way.
She was preceeded in death by her only son Jens C. Keyes, her husband, parents, two sisters, and two brothers.
Barbara loved hosting her family and friends to dinner and games more than anything else. She was committed to her church, her charities, and her loved ones. Easy to smile, quick to empathesize, Barbara truly believed in her mantra -- It's A Wonderful World.
Her memorial will be held at a to be determined date.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA 95350
(209) 523-5646
