Barbara Kilgore

June 23, 1943 - November 20, 2020

Modesto, California - Barbara Kay Kilgore passed away suddenly on November 20, 2020 at Memorial ,,

Barbara is survived by her Loving Husband of 59 years, Jerry;

Children; Curtis (Cathy) Kilgore, Traci Holt, Jeffrey Kilgore, brother; Paul (Virginia) Wilson of Murphy's OR, as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, two brothers; Lynn Wilson and Bob Wilson, and her sister; Carol Vernon.

Barbara was born on June 23, 1943 to Jeff and Estelle Wilson in Duncan, OK.

She was a lab supervisor at Stanislaus Food Products for 35 years before retiring.

Barbara loved time with family and friends, a good book, watching football and sneaking away to Black Oak Casino. She was known for her ability to see the funny side in every situation, she brought smiles and laughter to all who were blessed to know her. She was kind, compassionate and giving even unto the least of us. A bright light has gone out for all of us who knew and loved her. She will be greatly missed...there was nobody like her.

A Celebration of Her Life will be held at a future date. Any remembrance please send to the Modesto Gospel Mission.





