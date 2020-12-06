Barbara Lippincott

November 29, 1938 - December 1, 2020

Modesto, California - Barbara J. (Avila) Lippincott passed away December 1st, 2020 in Modesto at the age of 82 years. She was born in Modesto on November 29, 1938 and raised in Crows landing, Ca. and Lived in Los Banos for 62 years. Barbara was a homemaker, enjoyed cooking and baking. Proud member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church., St. Joseph's Guild. Belonged to weekly prayer group of Los Banos.

Barbara is preceded in death by her Husband Vurl Lippincott in 2019, her Parents Manuel and Mary Damas Avila in 1965 & her Brother Don Avila in 1998. Survived by her cherished sister, Betty (Jim) Lemos of Waterford and her dear brother, Jerry (Arlene) Avila of Turlock.

Survived by her loving children, Kris (Carlos) Lippincott of San Francisco, Kirk (Lori) Lippincott of Escalon, Kraig (Patricia) Lippincott of Fiddletown, Kelly (Paul) Arambel of Los Banos; cherished grandchildren, Joshua Lippincott & Courtney (Paul) Daysh of Concord, Ashley Lippincott of Modesto, Kelli (Joshua) Hurt of Turlock, Lance (Elizabeth) Lippincott of Hanford, Ryan (Bonnie) Lippincott of Thousand Oaks, Ca., Jordan Lippincott of Traverse City, Michigan, Brit (Antoinette) Lippincott, Stephen Lippincott, Johnathan Lippincott, Brandon Lippincott of Fiddletown, Ca., Christopher (Sarah) Arambel of Chowchilla, Ca., Patrick (Christina) Arambel of Los Banos; and 18 loving great-grandchildren.

A recitation of the Rosary will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 10:30am followed by a Mass at 11am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in the parking lot. Burial will follow at Los Banos Cemetery. Under the Direction of Whitehurst Funeral Chapel.





