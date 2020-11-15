Barbara Jean"Bobbie" MelloApr. 12, 1926 - Nov. 9, 2020Barbara Jean "Bobbie" Mello passed away peacefully on Monday, November 9, 2020 with family at her side. She was born April 12, 1926 to Normo and Leda McDonald and resided in Turlock all of her life.Bobbie married Jim Mello on September 6, 1942 in Minden, NV, at the age of 16. Shortly after being married, Jim was sent overseas with the Army to serve in World War II. Bobbie and Jim were active members of the Turlock Horsemen's Club for 58 years, the Denair Riding Club, and enjoyed camping with the All Season's Trailer Group. Jim and Bobbie were married for 71 years.Bobbie was active in the Native Daughters of the Golden West, the Eagles and the Turlock Rural Fire Department FireBelles. Her favorite pastimes were playing cards with her family and friends and attending the many sporting events of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Bobbie is survived by two daughters, Sandra (Steve) Vieira and Janice (Bob) Borba; 4 grandchildren, Jim (Julie) Vieira, Rich Borba, Koni Vieira, and Dan (Carissa) Borba; 9 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her niece, Gayle Lindbeck and her half-brother, Bob Gary.Along with her parents and her husband, Bobbie was preceded in death by her only sister, Gloria Hayes, and three half-brothers, Charles, Bob, and Jim McDonald.A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Interment will follow at Turlock Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, donations honoring Bobbie may be made to the Turlock Horsemen's Club, P.O. Box 361, Turlock, CA 95381.