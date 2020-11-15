1/1
Barbara "Bobbie" Mello
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Jean
"Bobbie" Mello
Apr. 12, 1926 - Nov. 9, 2020
Barbara Jean "Bobbie" Mello passed away peacefully on Monday, November 9, 2020 with family at her side. She was born April 12, 1926 to Normo and Leda McDonald and resided in Turlock all of her life.
Bobbie married Jim Mello on September 6, 1942 in Minden, NV, at the age of 16. Shortly after being married, Jim was sent overseas with the Army to serve in World War II. Bobbie and Jim were active members of the Turlock Horsemen's Club for 58 years, the Denair Riding Club, and enjoyed camping with the All Season's Trailer Group. Jim and Bobbie were married for 71 years.
Bobbie was active in the Native Daughters of the Golden West, the Eagles and the Turlock Rural Fire Department FireBelles. Her favorite pastimes were playing cards with her family and friends and attending the many sporting events of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bobbie is survived by two daughters, Sandra (Steve) Vieira and Janice (Bob) Borba; 4 grandchildren, Jim (Julie) Vieira, Rich Borba, Koni Vieira, and Dan (Carissa) Borba; 9 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her niece, Gayle Lindbeck and her half-brother, Bob Gary.
Along with her parents and her husband, Bobbie was preceded in death by her only sister, Gloria Hayes, and three half-brothers, Charles, Bob, and Jim McDonald.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Interment will follow at Turlock Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations honoring Bobbie may be made to the Turlock Horsemen's Club, P.O. Box 361, Turlock, CA 95381.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
425 North Soderquist Road
Turlock, CA 95381
(209) 632-9111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved