Service Information Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-529-5723 Graveside service 2:00 PM Acacia Memorial Park on Scenic Avenue Modesto , CA

Barbara Jean Myers

Jul 5, 1930 - Nov 22, 2019

Barbara Jean Myers was born July 5, 1930 in Modesto California to Clara Medlin and Virgil Medlin, a tailor by profession and co-owner of J.S. Williams Men's Clothier on J Street in Modesto. After his retirement the store became owned and operated by Barbara's husband Walter Myers for 25 years.

Barbara Medlin and Walter Myers met on a blind date through mutual friends from Ripon. They were both 18 and graduated from Modesto Junior College. ln the summers they enjoyed spending time in Yosemite National Park where Walter had been working in the park restaurant. They were married at the age of 20 in1950 in Modesto and were members of First Christian Church.

Throughout her life Barbara enjoyed music and singing in church choirs. Music had been a big part of her home life growing up. Her mother, Clara Medlin, had been a musical performer in several Modesto State Theater Productions and her older sister Letha became a music teacher after studying vocal music at the Juilliard School of Music in New York City. Barbara became a professional legal secretary and worked for many years for various attorneys and businesses in Modesto while raising three children. Barbara and Walter especially loved spending time in nature and traveled each year during vacations with their family to many CA State Parks. ln retirement, they enjoyed traveling in their motor home to see many of nature's most amazing sites on their bucket list in the United States.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Walter, her sister Letha Petersen, and her brother Melford Medlin. Barbara is survived by her children Debora Loeb, son-in-law David Loeb, Renee Turula, son-in-law Edwin Turula, Kevin Myers, grandchildren Ryan Owen, Timothy Owen, and Joshua Owen and nieces and nephews from the Petersen and Medlin families.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Franklin & Downs Funeral Home. A graveside service is scheduled for Monday December 2, 2019 at 2:00PM at Acacia Memorial Park on Scenic Avenue in Modesto.

