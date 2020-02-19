Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Stewart. View Sign Service Information Walker Mortuary - Spanish Fork 187 South Main Street Spanish Fork , UT 84660 (801)-798-2169 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Firmage Stewart

June 8, 1928 - February 10, 2020

Barbara Firmage Stewart was born June 8, 1928, in Spanish Fork, Utah, the youngest of five children to David Firmage and Florence Jones.

Barbara was raised on Main Street in Spanish Fork, Utah, where she met and later married her high school sweetheart, Paul Stewart.

Barbara attended Spanish Fork High School and graduated in 1946. After high school, Barbara attended the University of Utah, where she studied home economics. She received her teaching certificate and taught at Payson High School.

Paul and Barbara were married September 9, 1950. They moved to California soon after to raise their four children: Sharlene, Robert, DeAnne and Glen. She continued to substitute teach for the next 20 years. She was a devot member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a resident of Modesto, California for nearly 50 years.

Barbara died peacefully in Pleasanton, California, at the age of 91. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Walker Mortuary, located at 187 S. Main Street in Spanish Fork, Utah. Burial will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery next to her husband and deceased eldest son. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the California State Library Foundation (Braille & Talking Books) @

