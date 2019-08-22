Tomson, Barbara
May 19, 1928-Aug 9, 2019
Mrs. Barbara Jean (Garcia) Tomson, born on May 19, 1928 in Merced, California, passed away at age 91 on August 9, 2019 in Maricopa, Arizona. She graduated from High school. She was an administrative at Christian Yellow Pages until retiring in 2005. Barbara was the beloved wife of the late W. R. Tomson. She was preceded in death by her son, Peter Tomson IV; brother, Richard Garcia; sister, Alice Yates; and grandchildren, Ericka Zander and Dianna Navarette. Barbara is survived by her daughters, Yvonne Powell and Georgene Zander; and grandchildren, Rebecca Hanneman, Ian Hanneman, Erick Hanneman, Rachel Halpin, Joshua Hanneman, Kurt Zander, Peter Tomson V, Amber Tomson, and Richard Tomson. Barbara enjoyed telling stories of her past and of her faith in Jesus. She was a prayer group member at North Modesto Church of God in Modesto CA. Friends and family members may attend the celebration of life service, officiated by Andy Shurson, on Saturday, September 14 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Baptist Church, 18705 N. John Wayne Parkway, Maricopa, Arizona, 85138. The funeral home will be Wymans Cremation and Burial, 115 S. Country Club Dr, Mesa, (480) 668-2898.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 22, 2019