Barbara Victor-Zgornicki

April 30, 1957- May23, 2019

Barbara was born in Montreal, Canada, moved to California where she got married, and had 2 sons. Barbara was a passionate woman, who pursued her dreams and goals. She was one of the best swimmers in Modesto, and spoke fluent French and Polish. Barbara was full of talent. She was a hard working mother as well as a motivating spirit. If anyone ever had troubles she was always there for you. She had a true fighting spirit with her battle. It was something that became very apparent and inspiring. Barbara loved to create and loved to draw. Painting and crafting were also amongst her many hobbies as well as music being played throughout her house was sometimes part of her daily routine. Her kind and selfless and loving nature will always be remembered. Barbara didn't go down without a fight. All the way to the very end she kept her spirits high and didn't let anything get her down. Barbara's smile and positive energy was infectious and kept everyone's spirit lifted. Her hard work, accomplishments and warrior spirit will always be remembered. She was a deep inspiration to the entire family. We will miss you and you will forever be in our hearts.

Mass will be held Monday June 3 at St. Josephs Church.

Barbara Victor-ZgornickiApril 30, 1957- May23, 2019Barbara was born in Montreal, Canada, moved to California where she got married, and had 2 sons. Barbara was a passionate woman, who pursued her dreams and goals. She was one of the best swimmers in Modesto, and spoke fluent French and Polish. Barbara was full of talent. She was a hard working mother as well as a motivating spirit. If anyone ever had troubles she was always there for you. She had a true fighting spirit with her battle. It was something that became very apparent and inspiring. Barbara loved to create and loved to draw. Painting and crafting were also amongst her many hobbies as well as music being played throughout her house was sometimes part of her daily routine. Her kind and selfless and loving nature will always be remembered. Barbara didn't go down without a fight. All the way to the very end she kept her spirits high and didn't let anything get her down. Barbara's smile and positive energy was infectious and kept everyone's spirit lifted. Her hard work, accomplishments and warrior spirit will always be remembered. She was a deep inspiration to the entire family. We will miss you and you will forever be in our hearts.Mass will be held Monday June 3 at St. Josephs Church. Published in the Modesto Bee on June 2, 2019

