Barbara Jean Wool
1947-2020
Barbara Jean Wool passed away on Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 in her home in Weldon, CA with her beloved husband, Jack Wool, by her side.
Barbara was born on April 9th, 1947 in Tucson, Arizona to John and Maria Savidge along with her three siblings; Johnny, Mary and Dale.
After graduating from school in Arizona, Barbara moved to Lake Tahoe where she met the love of her life Jack Wool.
Barbara and Jack were married on September 19th, 1970, after a brief 3 month engagement. Barbara and Jack were married for over 49 years and during that time they had 6 children, 16 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Barbara really was the heart and soul of our large family and she will be missed immensely.
The funeral service for Barbara will be livestreamed on the St Peter Lutheran Church website at www.stpetermodesto.org on Friday, June 19th, 2020 at 1:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to St Peter Lutheran Church at 3461 Merle Ave., Modesto, CA 95355
Published in Modesto Bee on Jun. 14, 2020.