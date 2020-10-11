Barrett Jordan MeiselmanJuly 17, 1945 - September 30, 2020Barrett Meiselman 75, of Modesto, California passed on September 30, 2020 with his wife Sophie and daughters Sarah and Rebecca by his side.Barrett was born on July 17, 1945 in Washington D.C to Carmen and Myron Meiselman. He moved to Modesto in the early 1970s and was a staple in the local community.Barrett was a veteran and proudly served his country as a Radio Telecommunications Operator for the United States Army during the close of the Vietnam Era. Following his service, he completed his Bachelors of Science degree in Criminal Justice and had a distinguished career with the Stanislaus County Probation Department for over 30 years.In 1980, Barrett married the love of his life, Sophie. Together, they celebrated 40 years of marriage on March 30, 2020. To Barrett, time with his wife and daughters was his top priority. His leisure time was spent gathering with his girls camping, fishing and making magical memories at Disneyland.Barrett was also prominent in the Modesto sports community. He coached soccer teams with the Modesto Youth Soccer Association and also served as a volunteer soccer referee. He was also a proud member of both the Bogeys Unlimited and SIRS Golf clubs of Modesto.Barrett is preceded in death by his parents Carmen and Myron Meiselman. He is survived by his wife Sophie, his daughters, Sarah (Jerrett) Kane, Rebecca (Jacob) Goodrich, and his grandchildren, Barrett Kane, Jordan Goodrich, Olivia Kane and Garrett Goodrich. He is also survived by his brother Charles Meiselman of Tucson, Arizona, along with many dearly loved nieces, nephews and cousins.Due to COVID-19, a private family interment will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella followed by a celebration of life TBD at a later time.