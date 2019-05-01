Beatrice Belen Hernandez
June 23, 1959 - April 26, 2019
Beatrice Hernandez, 59, of Modesto, went to be with God on Friday April 26th. She left this world surrounded with love by her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother, Frances Rosalie Blair, her father, Carl Darwin Hodges Sr. and her grandson Gauge Ryan Hodges. She is survived by her brother, Carl Hodges, her five children, Bryan Hodges, Beatrice Hernandez, Cassandra Hernandez, William Knight, and Elizabeth Knight. She was also blessed with a multitude of 18 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. She was an amazing mother, a loving friend, and a long time member of the community. Her memorial service will be held Friday, May 3rd at Eaton Family Funeral home at 1pm.
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 1, 2019