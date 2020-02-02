Beatrice Maxwell
12/20/1929 - 01/27/2020
Beatrice Maxwell was taken to heaven peacefully and welcomed into the Lord's arms in the early morning of January 27, 2020 at the age of 90.
Beatrice was born in Modesto, CA on December 20,1929. She was raised in Escalon, CA where her family was brought to the Lord by the dear Seibold family. Beatrice was a faithful and devoted servant to her church, Turlock Christian Life Center. She was highly regarded as a hostess, mentor, friend, and godly sister.
Beatrice lived in many places in her lifetime but ultimately settled down and became a permanent resident of Turlock, CA in 1984.
She lovingly raised her five children; Bruce, Norman, Karl, Arthur and Christina (Banda) Martinez. Beatrice was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she was very proud and spoke highly of.
Beatrice is preceded in death by her parents Salvador and Juanita Alvarado her siblings Michael Alvarado, Daniel Alvarado and Lillian Rangel.
She is survived by her children, many grandchildren/great-grandchildren and her siblings;Lucy Castro, Celia Atwood, and Amelia Enloe.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 2, 2020