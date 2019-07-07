Bella Mae Louise Vancil
September 9, 1931 - June 20, 2019
Born in Seminole, Oklahoma on September 9, 1931, Bella Mae Louise Vancil passed peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019 while residing in the home of her son-in-law and daughter, Tom and Jennifer James of Yakima, Washington.
A private family graveside service will be held at Lakewood Memorial in Hughson, California where she will be laid to rest next to her late husband, Lawrence Merle Vancil.
The couple were longtime residents of Modesto, California, where they raised their seven children: Larry Vancil of Richmond, Idaho; Dianna Vancil Mayberry of Woodland, California; Lynnellen Vancil Dillon of Turlock, California; Karen Vancil Taylor of Carmel, Indiana; Jennifer Vancil James of Yakima, Washington; Annette Vancil Moore of Richmond, Idaho; and Donna Vancil Shilling of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Bella was a loving mother and grandmother. She had 18 grand children, 43 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 7, 2019