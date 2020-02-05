Ben Brown
July 10, 1956 - January 25, 2020
Ben fell asleep in death suddenly on January 25, 2020. Ben is survived by his lovely wife Donna Cole Brown and his family. Ben was a loving and thoughtful husband, father, grandfather, and brother. A loyal worshipper of our Creator Jehovah. Stargazing, camping and being outdoors admiring Jehovah's creation such as animals and nature were great passions of Ben and Donna. Ben was the owner of Sundance Window Cleaning, servicing Modesto and nearby cities. A memorial discourse will be held on Saturday, February 8th at 11 am, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4940 Claus Rd, Modesto, CA 95357.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 5, 2020