Ben Keel Jr
July 14, 1934 - June 7, 2019
Ben Keel Jr passed away on June 7, 2019 at the Memorial Hospital in Modesto, CA. He was born in Thackerville, OK to Bennie and Clara Keel. He is survived by his wife, Ruth, sons, Brian and Steven, daughters in law, Robin and Celina, stepdaughter, Pam, stepson, Glenn, granddaughters, Alyssa, Brooke, Emily, and Kaleen, sister, Juanita, and neice Debbie. Ben served 4 years in the Air Force and 28 years as a Deputy Sheriff in Stanislaus and Mariposa County. He was extremely proud of his Chickasaw heritage. His father was a full-blooded Chickasaw citizen. The service will be held at the Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson on June 28, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 25, 2019