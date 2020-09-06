Ben McFrederickNov 11, 1939 - Aug 27, 2020Dedicated son, devoted husband, & loving father, Ben McFrederick's gentle soul was released on Thursday, Aug 27, 2020. Born in 1939 to Wayne & Pauline McFrederick, Ben was raised most of his life on a dairy on Commons Road, Turlock. He grew up with a strong work ethic; a farmer kid, milking, baling hay, & putting himself through school. He was an FFA National Farmer, & he showed cows through his college years to help pay for school. Of his many awards, one was California showman of the year in 1967. He was dedicated 110% to everything & everyone he loved; his love was a rock. Ben married Dolores Largent in 1966; they had Tia & Quinn, his children. He graduated U.C. Davis with a doctorate in veterinary medicine in 1970, then moved to Turlock to become 3rd partner at Lander Veterinary Clinic. Ben worked there with dairy cattle for 30 years, and had his own practice for five more. Soon after retirement, he and Dolores moved to Port Townsend, WA, to enjoy living on the water's edge, the company of dear friends & family, and traveling. His response to any offer of adventure was, "You bet." Besides many family travels in earlier life, in retirement Ben & Dolores enjoyed adventures and friendships around the world. They were blessed to have 15 years together in this way. Ben is survived by his wife, children, granddaughters, Jenasis & Mila, & brother, Jim. Ben was quietly intelligent, loved a good joke, was firm in his opinions, & had a natural way with animals. His first thoughts always, "How can I be of help?" his farewell hugs full of, "I love you, too." He will be carried in our hearts as a warm smile, ready laughter, a twinkle in the eye, & a heart that gave beyond measure. He will be missed as he was loved, immensely.