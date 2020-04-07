Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benedict "Dick" Carl. View Sign Service Information Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 425 North Soderquist Road Turlock , CA 95381 (209)-632-9111 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 425 North Soderquist Road Turlock , CA 95381 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Benedict R. "Dick" Carl

Feb. 13, 1931 - Mar. 28, 2020

On March 28, 2020, Dick died at home losing his battle with cancer.

Dick was born in Shickley, NE on February 13, 1931 to the late Frank and Gertrude Carl. On Dick's fifth birthday, the family left Nebraska by train bound for Turlock, CA. Dick grew up in a house on Crane Ave., which his parents bought from Horace Crane. Dick graduated from Lowell Grammar School and Turlock High School in 1950 where he ran track and played B football.

While in school, Dick worked for Markley's Dairy, delivering milk house-to-house before school and in the summer working at the dairy. He raised chickens and sold the eggs to Polly Anne Bakery. After graduating high school, Dick moved to Sacramento, CA where he worked in the building trades, becoming a talented cabinet maker.

In 1953, Dick married his high school sweetheart, Barbara "Bobbe" Lopes. In 1966, they moved to a farm in Turlock with their children, Dotti and Greg, where Dick built custom cabinets and farmed.

Dick loved Turlock and volunteered at the Turlock Historical Museum for a number of years. He enjoyed sharing his stories about growing up in the town and just generally talking to people. He was a hardworking, kind and generous man.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Dorothy Carl. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Barbara; his daughter, Dorothy Block of Bonners Ferry, ID; and son, Greg Carl of Turlock.

The family wishes to express our deepest gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Covenant Care Hospice in Turlock for their compassionate care and support.

A visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. A private burial will be held at Turlock Memorial Park at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish to honor Dick's memory may donate to Covenant Care Hospice, 125 N. Broadway, Ste. 1A, Turlock, CA 95380, Turlock Historical Society, P.O. Box 18, Turlock, CA 95381 or to a .

www.cvobituaries.com





